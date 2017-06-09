Troupe to pay tribute to Geordie songwriter

Young actors and singers will be paying tribute to forgotten Geordie superstar Ned Corvan.

Charlie Raine, Charlotte Kennedy, Chris Rushmere-York and Glen Richard Townsend – all sponsored by Sunday for Sammy – will perform at the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic at Woodhorn Museum on Saturday.

The Ned Corvan Shadow Troupe are touring the region with their own play about Ned and singing his songs with a modern twist. They will be performing at 1pm and 2.30pm at Woodhorn.

Troupe manager Richard Flood said: “We are working in conjunction with the main Mr Corvan’s Music Hall cast to promote Ned Corvan’s music and are delighted to be performing at Woodhorn.

“Ned was a huge favourite among the mining communities in Northumberland and Durham and penned songs supporting miners.

“His song The Queen Has Sent A Letter is a beautiful, touching lament about the 204 miners killed in the Hartley pit disaster in January 1862.

“Ned was the first professional Geordie singer/songwriter and penned around 120 songs in his brief lifetime, dying in 1865 of TB aged only 37. He left a brilliant legacy.”

The Ned Corvan Shadow Troupe are kindly supported by The Sunday for Sammy Trust, a North East based charity that funds performing artistes from the region at the outset of their careers.

The Sunday for Sammy Trust raises money via sales of tickets for its spectacular biennial concerts and DVD’s of previous shows.

Tickets for the next Sunday for Sammy on February 18, 2018, are available now from the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena.