Trust in top three for research

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) has come in the top three mental health trusts for the volume of research.

Published by the National Institute of Health Research Clinical Research Network, this league table shows how much research is taking place in a particular area.

Simon Douglas, joint director of research, innovation and clinical effectiveness at NTW, said: “I’m delighted that the hard work of local clinicians has been recognised in this national ranking.”

NTW has been in the top four for mental health trusts for the last four years.

Mr Douglas added: “This excellent news from the new league table shows that NTW is moving firmly in the right direction, allowing us to offer the opportunity to participate in important clinical research trials to a greater proportion of service users.

“By taking part in research we are able to discover and develop new treatments, and make sure what out service users are able to access state of the art support.”