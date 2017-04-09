Trust’s blog team has a new addition

Northumberland Wildlife Trust (NWT) has welcomed Northumberland naturalist and aspiring nature writer James Common to its team of feature bloggers.

After completing his A-Levels, the Bedlington resident undertook a BSc degree in animal conservation science at the University of Cumbria’s Penrith Campus.

James then spent time as both an assistant warden for the National Trust at St Abb’s Head national nature reserve in Scotland and as an ecological field assistant in the Cairngorms with Taylor Wildlife.

He is currently studying for an MSc degree in wildlife management at Newcastle University, whilst fine-tuning his writing skills that earned him a runner-up placing at the 2016 Living North Awards.

He will be writing his blog from many of NWT’s nature reserves. You can read his posts at www.nwt.org.uk/blog