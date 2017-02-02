Two men found dead from suspected drug misuse

Two men have died from suspected drug misuse.

Police were called to an address in Blyth on Tuesday where they found a man aged 27 had died.

The following day, officers were called to a separate address in the town where the body of a man aged 35 was found.

It is believed these are drug related deaths and police feel that heroin that is currently in circulation in the Blyth area may be a factor in their deaths.

Detective Inspector Jon Bensley said: “We are investigating these deaths and while we are treating both deaths as isolated incidents which do not appear to be connected, we want to alert people to this danger and make sure we do everything to warn people of the risks of such drug use.

“Although the coroner has yet to rule on the cause of these deaths we want to warn people of the very real hazards of taking such illegal drugs.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to identify the source of the drugs in order to take action against those supplying these substances, but it is vitally important that any heroin users understand the real risks they face.

“Taking any illegal drug is dangerous and potentially life threatening and I’d urge anyone who feels unwell to seek medical treatment immediately.

“We would encourage drug users or anyone concerned about such drug use to contact Northumberland Recovery Partnership who can offer drugs counselling.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information which could help police is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 544 01/02/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who needs emergency medical attention should call 999. For further information visit www.frank.com