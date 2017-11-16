Union J fly the Christmas flag in Blyth

Christmas comes to Blyth tomorrow as the town switches on its festive lights, with special guests Union J.

Blyth Town Council has arranged a Christmas-themed day, with the addition of the artisan market and the teenage market to the regular weekly market, street theatre, Northumbria Police mini cops and, of course, Santa.

There’ll be music from X-Factor finalists Union J, The Sunshine Panners Steel Band and choirs from local schools.

Kath Nesbitt, from the town council, said: “Once again, we are providing top quality entertainment in Blyth for all the family.

“The Christmas market is a great opportunity to buy local presents and decorations for the home.

“Union J have a large following and I’m sure they’ll help to draw a huge crowd to watch the town transformed when our Christmas lights are switched on.”

The Christmas market will run from 9am to 7pm, the teenage market, hosted by Leading Link, will take place from 4pm to 7pm.

The musical entertainment and street theatre will start at 4pm. The lights will be switched on at 6pm.