Useful funding for organisation

An organisation that runs services for those who need a helping hand when looking to find work has received a funding boost.

Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd (NCEL), which addresses social and economic issues in parts of the south east area of the county, is based in Stobhill, Morpeth.

It has received £7,956 from the Coalfields Community Investment Programme, which is delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The investment will be used to pay for a worker who will provide employment support for the next 12 months.

NCEL’s employability sessions include help with drafting and updating CVs, writing applications and searching job sites for vacancies online.

Residents who go along get free access to computers and the internet.

NCEL director Brooke Burgess said: “This funding will make a huge difference to the resource that we have and the services that we can offer.

“Many people in this area want to work, they simply don’t know where to start.

“We work with them to develop a pathway, which then allows them to become more independent.”