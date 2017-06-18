Useful items for project

The Matthew Project, based in Bedlington, has received a bundle of products from Asda Blyth that was donated to help those feeling financial strain.

Items handed over included tinned goods, biscuits, crisps and toiletries such as toothpaste and toothbrushes.

The project provides food parcels for individuals, families and homeless people in the Bedlington and Blyth areas following referral by organisations such as social services, Citizens Advice, Barnardo’s and Sure Start.

Leadership group member Maureen Chilton said: “It is thanks to the kind donations of individuals, churches and supermarkets such as Asda Blyth that we are able to continue to provide our vital service and lend a helping hand to those in need.”

Community Champion at Asda Blyth, Diane Dinning, said: “It was fantastic to be able to go down to The Matthew Project in person and meet the volunteers who give up their time to help others.”