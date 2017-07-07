Useful trip to Parliament for teacher

Martin Murphy, a teacher from Horton Grange Primary School in Blyth, was selected to attend a Teachers’ Institute session in the Houses of Parliament this week.

Since it was launched in 2006, the initiative has trained more than 600 teachers from across the UK, giving them skills and knowledge of Parliament to pass on to their students and fellow teachers.

He applied to Parliament’s open call and was selected from more than 100 applicants to attend the three-day event in Parliament, which finished on Wednesday.

Fully funded by Parliament’s education service, Mr Murphy was able to participate in question-and-answer sessions with the Speaker and the Lord Speaker and hear from parliamentarians of all parties about their work in the Commons and Lords.

Ronnie Campbell, MP for Blyth Valley, said: “I am delighted that Martin, a teacher from my constituency, attended Teachers’ Institute at Parliament.

“Teachers have so many opportunities to engage young people with Parliament and their democratic heritage and I am sure that the students at Horton Grange Primary School will benefit from Martin’s experience.”

John Bercow MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “I am proud that this excellent initiative continues to provide such an invaluable service.”