Variety show to raise funds for charity

Burlesque performers, singers, drag artists and comedians are coming together for a fund-raising night.

The Spring Soirée by Cirque De Extravaganza is taking place at The Merchants Tavern, St Peter’s Wharf, Newcastle, on Saturday, at 8pm to raise funds for the Papyrus UK charity, which helps the prevention of young suicide.

Talent from the North East includes burlesque stars Miss Moxie, Missy Aboot and Polly Rocket, comedians Jon Farthing and Julie Grady, and drag shenanigans from Megan M’Dei.

Cramlington opera singer Dawn Furness, appearing as Mimi Le Fach, comperes the night, with a dedication to those whose lives have been affected by suicide.

One of the shows organisers, Christopher Smith, said: “We just wanted to find a way to help other people so they wouldn’t have to go through what we did when we lost Brendan.

“Our main aim is to increase awareness, but this is a great way to raise vital money for the charity as well.”

Every year in the UK about 1,600 young people will die because of suicide.

For more on the charity visit www.papyrus-uk.org