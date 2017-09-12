Very useful funds for organisation

Bliss Mediation Services has received almost £5,000 to fund one-on-one sessions on debt and escaping poverty for families in extreme financial hardship in Blyth.

The donation was provided by the Santander Foundation, which offers Discovery Grants to UK registered charities for projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities.

Bliss Mediation Services has worked in Blyth since 1996 and has grown from a mediation provision to now offering a wide range of complementary services that benefit the local community by tackling poverty.

The grant of £4,940 will allow the organisation to offer a dedicated worker to help people in extreme hardship learn practical skills to live within their means, manage their finances and cook on a budget.

The focus of the sessions is to help people move out of poverty for the long-term rather than turn to unstable short-term solutions.

Lorraine Walker, managing director at Bliss Mediation Services, said: “The sessions will enable us to give people a chance to learn how to budget their finances better and live within their means.

“Our aim is to reduce the risk of people getting into escalating debt, thus giving them a better quality of life in the long-term.”

Lisa Richardson, branch manager at Santander’s Blyth branch, said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations every year to good causes throughout the UK.

“Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community. We are delighted to be supporting Bliss Mediation Services and hope the donation makes a real difference to local people.”