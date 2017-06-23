VIDEO: Belsay at its blooming best!

Wondering what to do this weekend? Why not call in at one of the regions favourite venues for a celebration of all things horticultural.

The Blooming Belsay event is a chance to enjoy fresh air and fun, meet the gardens team, hear about the history of the gardens especially the unique Quarry Gardens, and learn about Victorian obsessions with the help of some clever re-enactors.

Belsay's Head Gardener Jo Harrigan is prepared for a busy weekend. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Visitors can meet ‘Perks’ the Georgian Under Gardener and enjoy a plethora of family activities. Forecast for perfect event weather, you can also see wood carver Steve Tarr create magical sculptures out of Belsay wood – with a chainsaw –or just relax in the wonderful shaded walks and soak up a gorgeous garden-inspired weekend.