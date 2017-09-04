VIDEO: Big crowds in Blyth for finish of Tour of Britain stage

Hundreds of people cheered on the OVO Energy Tour of Britain riders when they arrived in Blyth this afternoon.

They went through parts of the town centre twice – first about half-an-hour before the end of the stage and then again for the finish following a loop that went through Seaton Sluice and Seaton Delaval.

Tour of Britain riders go through Blyth.

Before Blyth, the bike race went through Bedlington via Guide Post and Choppington.

There was a close sprint finish and the drama continued afterwards as following a review, the man who was awarded the stage winner’s prize – Edvald Boasson Hagen – was relegated to 109th place on the day after judges decided he obstructed Elia Viviani in the sprint at the end.

Viviani was promoted to stage winner, with Dylan Groenewegen second and Fernando Gaviria third.

During the morning and afternoon, various activities were available for adults and children in Blyth Market Square run by Active Northumberland and OVO Energy.

In addition, a stage was set-up for live music.

Coun John Potts, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, said: “The cycle race has come through Blyth twice now and once again, everybody here has really enjoyed the event.

“I’m very pleased that lots of people turned out and made the effort to decorate the town to show it at its best.

“It has been a great day for Blyth.”