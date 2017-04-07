VIDEO: Celebrations for centenarian William

An Ashington resident was all smiles when he celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Born in Alnwick, William Mason moved to the south east Northumberland town with his family when he was young and after living in a couple of homes, his father got a colliery house in Juliet Street.

Ashington man William Mason has celebrated his 100th birthday. Picture by Jane Coltman

He married Elizabeth Jane Simm, family and friends called her Jean, in 1942 and he worked for the National Coal Board – his role was manager of a coal depot.

William played in a dance band with his brothers, initially at the Princess Ballroom in Ashington, then the Roxy, and then for 16 years at the Clayton Ballroom in Bedlington Station.

He ran The Catholic Club at St Aidan’s Church, Ashington, when it first started and arranged many holidays all over the country for a group that met on a Tuesday.

He has a daughter, Lillian, a granddaughter, Angela, a police officer, and a great-grandson, seven-year-old Alexander. His son David died in 2006 aged 52.

The Chillingham Crescent resident had an open house on his birthday.