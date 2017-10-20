VIDEO: Free dispensers to help stop foul play

The latest weapon in the war on dog fouling has been unleashed by Northumberland County Council.

Dog owners no longer have an excuse of falling foul of the law when it comes to picking up after their four-legged friends after the installation of free dog waste bag dispensers at two hot-spots for the issue.

Dog owners Paul Ward, Peter Bell and John Nichol with their pets and Coun Glen Sanderson at the launch of the waste bag dispensers in Newbiggin.

They have been installed by the Milburn Park bowling green in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and at the entrance to Tyne Green Country Park in Hexham on a two-month trial basis.

If they prove successful, there are plans to introduce more dog waste stations across the county.

John Nichol, from North Seaton, and his dog Amber were part of a group of dog walkers and pets who joined Coun Glen Sanderson, the county council’s cabinet member for local services, to launch the dispensers in Newbiggin.

John said: “This is a good new initiative, which I fully support.

“It is also important, however, that the council patrols public areas and enforces the law in relation to dog fouling.”

The dispensers hold 100 per cent compostable and biodegradable dog waste bags, which are free and accessible 24/7.

Coun Sanderson said: “No community should have to put up with streets and green spa-ces polluted with dog fouling.

“Seeing bags readily available will hopefully encourage irresponsible dog walkers to take one and pick up after their dog, or at the very least it will make them realise that it is the right thing to do and there can be no excuses.”