VIDEO: Take a tour inside the new Northumberland Dulux factory

We go along the production line of the world's most advanced and sustainable paint factory which is now based in Ashington.

The AkzoNobel plant, which cost more than £100m to build, is the largest ever global investment by the decorative paints business and will be the new centre of production for Dulux, the UK’s most popular paint brand.

Inside the new AkzoNobel Dulux factory at Ashington. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The factory is capable of doubling current UK production levels to 200 million litres per year, the equivalent of 80 million 2.5 litre cans of Dulux, in up to 33,000 different colours, approximately enough paint to redecorate every living room, bathroom and kitchen in the UK.

A variety of renewable energy sources including photovoltaic cells and a biomass boiler are used, alongside an automated manufacturing process which saves water, waste and energy. AkzoNobel estimates that the carbon footprint per litre of paint produced at Ashington will be reduced by 50% compared to the facilities it is replacing.

The plant secures 150 skilled jobs in high tech manufacturing for the North East whilst supporting more than 100 additional roles in the local supply chain.