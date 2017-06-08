Village celebrates its 106th gala day

Villagers hung out the bunting and lined the streets with tables as their gala celebrations hit 106 years old.

Residents in Seghill raise money all year round to provide a free gala for the village’s children.

This year’s event had a new feel with the local pub, The Blake Arms, playing host throughout the day.

Landlord Marc Christie: “With the pub recently going under renovations and creating a new look to the centre of the village, we really wanted to be involved.

“It’s really important to be part of gala day and help the villagers in any way we can – the community centre is desperately trying to raise money for a new roof, which we will be contributing to.”

Manager Darlene Grassie remembers the gala as a child.

She said: “I really wanted us to get involved and part of it. There are not many places put on free events like this of this size and it’s great to see the village come together.”