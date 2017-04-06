Volunteers sought for beach clean

Volunteers are being sought for a spring clean on Newbiggin Beach.

A host of spring cleans have been organised on UK beaches this week by Surfers Against Sewage.

And Newbiggin’s volunteers will be doing their bit on the popular beach on Saturday.

Attendees should register at Newbiggin Maritime Centre from 10am before taking part in the clean up along the one-mile beach.

It is preparation for a number of forthcoming events on the beach including the annual kite festival and lifeboat Easter fair.

For more information contact Newbiggin Maritime Centre on (01670) 811951 or come down on the day.