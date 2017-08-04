Volunteers sought for four hospitals

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is appealing for people to come forward to help in its volunteer-run shops and services.

People with a few hours to spare are being sought to volunteer at Blyth, Wansbeck, The Northumbria and North Tyneside hospitals to work in the trust’s Hospital Volunteer Service (HVS) shops, meet-and-greet service or on the refreshments trolley which goes to the wards.

Volunteers will be given full training and hours will be to suit. In the shop, volunteers will be required to carry out general tasks such as serving tea, coffee and snacks, operating the till, dealing with customers and replenishing stock.

Money raised in the shop goes towards improving the hospital environment, buying specialist equipment and providing the little extras which make a real difference to patients’ experiences.

Lynn McCormack, volunteer and charity development manager at the trust, said: “Volunteers play a very important role in our trust and we’re really keen to hear from people who have a few hours to spare and are interested in meeting people and helping out their local hospital.”

Those interested are encouraged to attend one of the open events being held on Monday. They are 10am to 11.30am at North Tyneside General Hospital, North Shields, and 2pm to 3.30pm at Wansbeck General Hospital, Ashington – please meet in the main entrances.

Or contact Claire Finn on 0191 203 1511 or claire.finn@northumbria.nhs.uk