Warnings to keep sheds secure after series of break-ins

Allotment owners are being reminded to keep their sheds secure after a series of break-ins.

Tools and other valuables have been stolen from sheds in the Twentieth Avenue and Bolam Avenue allotments, in Blyth, in the past week.

Now officers are asking allotment holders to be extra vigilant when they tend their plants and to keep a look-out for suspicious people coming onto their land.

Blyth Neighbourhood Inspector Garry Neill said: “We’ve had quite a few break-ins reported by allotment holders and we want to help prevent further offences taking place.

“Officers are working closely with allotment holders and the local community to stop these crimes occurring.

“If you keep valuable equipment in your shed then ensure that you do all you can to protect it – fit good and secure locks, make sure property is marked and consider moving anything of a large value to your home or garage.

“We know that many people spend a great deal of time tending their plants, especially as the weather improves, and we’re asking them to keep a careful eye on their and their neighbour’s plots and to report any suspicious behaviour to police straightaway.

“I’d appeal for any witnesses who saw suspicious activity such as people or vehicles around the allotments recently to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Neighbourhood officers are also carrying out regular patrols at allotments to reassure allotment holders and to prevent crime.

For further advice on shed security visit www.northumbria.police.uk/advice_and_information/crime_prevention/home_security/garden_shed_security/shed_outbuilding_security/

Anyone with information about these crimes should call police on 101, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.