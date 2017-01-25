WATCH: Beattie plays a tune for guests at her 103rd birthday party

A Cramlington woman celebrated her 103rd birthday by playing the piano for all the guests.

Beattie Godfrey’s passion for the instrument began during her childhood as when she was a young girl, her mother bought her one and arranged for lessons.

Beattie Godfrey who has celebrated her 103rd birthday. Picture by Jane Coltman

In 1929, she was awarded the Honours Certificate of the London College of Music.

She is a resident at RMBI care home Scarbrough Court and on the day of her birthday, last Friday, it held a party.

Residents, staff and members of Beattie’s family, including son Brian, gathered in the main lounge. It was decorated with banners and 103 balloons donated by local provider Looney Ballons North East.

Beattie received a cake, gifts and flowers, before she played the piano for residents to sing along.

When asked what her secret to a long life is, she said: “My son keeps me going, I love him and am very proud of him.

“I also keep my skin look good by drinking plenty of water.”