Watch: Canine calendar produced in support of shelter

A host of pin-up pooches can be seen in a special calendar to raise funds for animals in need.

Nicola Swift-Hunter and her team at Hair of the Dog, a dog barbers in Bedlington, and the Cramlington-based Little Buddies dog-grooming service spoke to current clients and put out social media messages in their search for dogs that were previously in shelters to feature in the publication.

Nicola Swift-Hunter from Hair of the Dog and Little Buddies with the fund-raising calendar. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Her oldest child, Jake, is a pupil at Northburn Primary School in Cramlington. He and fellow pupils in the reception class did some lovely drawings of dogs – with three or four on display each month to accompany the photographs.

All of the funds from the sale of the calendars will go to the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, which covers the whole of the North East.

Nicola said: “In the past, we have collected food, blankets and bedding for the shelter, but this year we decided to do something a bit different.

“Quite a few of our clients have dogs that come from shelters and we thought it would be nice to highlight this in a calendar and the response has been fantastic – the first batch was sold out within three days.

“There is nothing wrong with getting dogs when they are puppies, but this will help to put the message out about the option of giving dogs that are currently in shelters a loving home.

“I guarantee you a shelter dog will leave paw prints on your heart.”

She thanked Colin Sutcliffe, who specialises in dog photography, and graphic design company Creative Tree, which put the calendar together, for providing their expertise at no charge and Newcastle Audi for providing funds to cover the printing costs.

To ask if any calendars are left and to find out more about Hair of the Dog and Little Buddies, call Nicola on 078377 75016.