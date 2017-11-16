WATCH: Coca-Cola truck in Morpeth

The famous Coca-Cola truck has pulled into Morpeth.

The truck, complete with almost 9,000 fairy lights and the Holidays are Coming jingle, arrived this morning and thousands of people have poured into the town throughout the day to see it and have their photographs taken beside it.

The Coca-Cola truck in Morpeth.

But if you didn't get the chance to see it today, don't panic, because the truck is in Morpeth tomorrow, from 11am to 7pm, parked outside the Town Hall.

A free park and ride service will run from County Hall to Morpeth every half-hour between 4pm and 7.30pm.

The team at Sanderson Arcade have teamed up with Morpeth Town Team to bring this festive event to the town centre.