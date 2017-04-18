WATCH: Easter fun in Northumberland draws in the crowds

Thousands of people were entertained with a host of Easter activities around Northumberland.

Warm weather helped bring out the crowds to the events.

Easter family fun day in Ridley Park in Blyth. The Bread and Butter Theatre Company brought along their Easter Eggstravaganza. Picture by Jane Coltman

Hundreds of people took in the annual Newbiggin Kite Festival, held at Newbiggin Bay over Saturday and Sunday.

National and international kite flyers out on a show for young and old to enjoy.

The synchronized kite flying to music by The Pallas Family and Fusion exhibited the artist’s talents while giant lobsters, crabs and fish hang in the air, thanks to Skyartists and Sky Fantastic.

Children also got the chance to make a kite and fly it thanks to workshops hosted kite maker Becky Poxon, from North Yorkshire.

Newbiggin Kite Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

Elsewhere, hundreds of families took in an Easter family fun day at Ridley Park in Blyth.

There was a competition for Easter bonnets, an egg hunt plus a host of famous literature figures and officials from local organisations.

Easter family fun day in Ridley Park in Blyth. Blyth Town Council staff were handing out eggs. Picture by Jane Coltman

Easter family fun day in Ridley Park in Blyth. Scarlett, age 6, in her Easter Bonnet. Picture by Jane Coltman