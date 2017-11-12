We will remember them - Ashington pays its respects

Ashington remembered the fallen in a poignant Remembrance Sunday parade and service today.
The parade assembled at the Royal British Legion, on North Seaton Road, at 10.15am and marched to the Memorial Garden on Kenilworth Road, via Station Road, for the service at 11am.
It was led by Ashington Colliery Band and included members of the Legion, veterans, Ian Lavery MP, Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland Steve Harmison, the civic head of Ashington and members and staff from Ashington Town Council.
Almost Done!
Registering with News Post Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.