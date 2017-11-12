We will remember them - Ashington pays its respects

Ashington remembered the fallen in a poignant Remembrance Sunday parade and service today.

The parade assembled at the Royal British Legion, on North Seaton Road, at 10.15am and marched to the Memorial Garden on Kenilworth Road, via Station Road, for the service at 11am.

Remembrance Sunday at Ashington. Picture by Roy Smith

It was led by Ashington Colliery Band and included members of the Legion, veterans, Ian Lavery MP, Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland Steve Harmison, the civic head of Ashington and members and staff from Ashington Town Council.

Waiting to pay their respects in Ashington. Picture by Roy Smith

Across the generations. Picture by Roy Smith

We will remember them. Picture by Roy Smith

Remembrance Sunday in Ashington. Picture by Roy Smith

Ashington remembers. Picture by Roy Smith

Remembrance Sunday in Ashington. Picture by Roy Smith