WEATHER WARNING: More snow forecast for the weekend in Northumberland

A weather warning for snow in Northumberland has been extended.

The yellow 'Be Aware' alert issued by the Met Office follows a similar warning for Friday issued yesterday.

It now takes in the period from the early hours of Friday morning through to Saturday afternoon.

Showers of snow, sleet and hail are forecast across parts of the UK on Friday. Two to four centimetres of snow may affect some lowland areas, while high ground may see locally up to 10cm.

The Met Office also warns that disruption to transport networks seems likely either due to snow or ice. Additionally, northwesterly gales and large waves will affect some eastern coastal areas, perhaps leading to local over-topping.

Showers of sleet and snow will continue through the first part of Saturday with ice an additional hazard on untreated surfaces.