Weight loss delight for family

The successful shedding of pounds for three members of the Wednesday Blyth Slimming World group was a family effort.

Susan Keene has lost five stone and her daughters Suzanne and Louise, who turned 40 in September, have lost five-and-a-half stone and three-and-a-half stone respectively.

Susan, Louise and Suzanne pictured before they joined Slimming World.

They joined the group, run by Leanne Mavin at the Isabella Community Centre, in July 2016.

Suzanne has done particularly well as she achieved the biggest weight loss out of all the members for the March 2016 to March 2017 period.

In addition, she was chosen by her fellow members as the group’s woman of the year and was then among the regional finalists of the national Slimming World competition at the recent round in Darlington.

The 38-year-old has had many things to deal with during her life. Her dad John died at the age of 47 when she was just 18.

Suzanne was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome at a young age and although she was able to give birth to a baby boy even though she was told she would not be able to have children, a chemical menopause was later required.

She married her husband, David, in 2004 and got a little bigger as the years progressed. Further weight gain followed after she had a full hysterectomy in 2011.

Susan said: “For the couple of years until joining Slimming World, Suzanne would rarely leave the house.

“She was pretty much dragged along by Louise, who was determined not to be fat at 40, and thankfully she stuck at it in those first few weeks.

“I had been to Slimming World before, but stopped and put the weight back on. I went along to the class a week after my daughters did as I thought it would be nice for us to lose weight together.

“It’s not dieting, it’s eating in a different way and Leanne is a fantastic consultant who gives you great support.

“We took things week by week and it’s great that we’ve all done well.

“Suzanne has transformed her life, she goes to the gym now, and she thoroughly deserved the group award.”

Leanne added: “All three women are great ambassadors for Slimming World and their enthusiasm is infectious to other members of the group.”

Those interested in joining are welcome to come along to one of her classes – the first starts at 5pm and the second starts at 7pm.