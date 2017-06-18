Welcome signs for twin town visitors

Blyth was particularly well-prepared to host the recent visit of a group from its twin town of Solingen, Germany.

Freshly-installed gateway sig-ns on Blyth’s outskirts flagged up the town twinning and made the visitors, who stayed at The Commissioners Quay Inn, feel especially welcome.

They spent more time in the town and were impressed by other changes since their last visit in 2015, including the restoration of buildings in the heritage area and evidence of major activity in the offshore energy sector.

Blyth Citizen Exchange Group runs the town twinning and organised the four-day visit, which also included a guided tour of Blyth Battery and trips to other parts of Northumberland. In 2018, the group will visit Solingen, further building on 55 years of international friendship.

Anyone interested in joining the group should contact its chairman, Anne Dawson, on 01670 361432.