Where’s Scooby? At Co-op’s fun day

A family fun day outside Choppington Co-op raised an impressive total for two charities.

It included a tombola and raffle, items for sale such as CDs and DVDs, a cake stall and other treats and refreshments and something the organisers called Wine or Lose where people paid £1 to choose one of the wrapped up bottles and it was either a bottle of wine or bottle of water – all in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and Meningitis Research Foundation.

There were a range of stalls to help raise funds for the two charities.

And children and adults had the chance to get their picture taken with Scooby-Doo after staff were able to get a costume from Magic Mascots.

The money raised at the event (£853) was divided equally between the charities.

Local teenager Ricky Tynemouth died last year when the car he was in, driven by someone else, hit a cut-off telegraph pole and did a 360 degree roll. GNAAS was chosen as Ricky’s family has been raising money for the service. Meningitis Research Foundation was selected in memory of Ryan Jewitt, the son of a staff member, who died of meningitis in 2016.

Team leader Laura Moore, who organised the fun day with colleague Gail Lewis, said: “We were thrilled to raise such a big total.

Olivia Moore with Scooby-Doo at the event.

“The response from the community was fantastic. We had a good turnout on the day and local businesses donated some excellent raffle prizes.

“Some staff not on shift that day came to help out, the cake stall run by Norma was popular as people know how good her cakes are and I’d also like to thank our manager Terry Johnstone for his support.”