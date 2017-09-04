Where to see the Tour of Britain in Northumberland

Today is the day that Northumberland will come alive with the sights and sounds of the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain, and there is plenty of opportunity to catch a piece of the action.
Thousands of spectators are expected to line the route as world-class cyclists, including UK favourite Mark Cavendish, speed through numerous communities and cover more than 200km in Stage 2 of the race which will start in Kielder and finish Blyth.
The race is due in the following communities at the times below. Please note these are approximate race-arrival times. Fixed and rolling road closures will be in place so please arrive in plenty of time to your chosen viewing point.
START: Kielder Water & Forest Park - 10.15am
Bellingham - 10:40
Otterburn - 11:00
Elsdon - 11:05
Rothbury - 11:45
Alnwick - 12:10
Eglingham - 12:30
Chatton - 12:45
Belford - 1:00
Bamburgh - 1:10
Seahouses - 1:20
Beadnell - 1:30
Embleton - 1:35
Longhoughton - 1:45
Lesbury - 1:50
Hipsburn - 1:55
Warkworth - 2:00
Amble - 2:05
Widdrington - 2:15
Widdrington Station - 2:20
Ulgham - 2:25
Longhirst - 2:30
Morpeth - 2:40
Guide Post - 2:45
Choppington - 2:50
Bedlington - 2:50
Blyth - 3:00
Seaton Sluice - 3:10
Seaton Delaval - 3:15
FINISH: Blyth - around 3.30pm.
For full route details, race timings, community activities and information on road closures and parking restrictions log on to www.nlandtob.com
Almost Done!
Registering with News Post Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.