Will going to World Scout Moot in July

Will McEnaney from Cramlington can’t wait to meet young people from a range of countries at an international event.

He is part of the UK contingent for the World Scout Moot, a gathering of Scouts aged 18 to 25 that will take place in Iceland between July 25 and August 2.

A total of 5,000 participants from 80 countries will join together to embark on nine days of adventure, fun and discovery.

They will stay at the National Scout Centre on the banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn. They will visit Geysir and the stunning waterfalls of Gullfoss during the trip.

Will said “I’m looking forward to going to Iceland and meeting Scouts from all over the world.

“It will be great to learn new skills and experience new cultures. I’ve been talking to some of the people who I’ll be working with and they’re from Australia, Switzerland, Argentina and Hong Kong.

“Attending the World Scout Moot in Iceland will be a real adventure and I can’t wait.”

The theme of Moot is change. All members of the UK contingent will discuss change on their journey, whether this is about their own lives or their local community.