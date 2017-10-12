Will Month initiative to help charity

The partnership between QualitySolicitors, a grouping of law firms, and Barnardo’s aims to push the Will Month initiative to new heights this October.

Those involved include QualitySolicitors Lawson & Thompson – a high-street law firm based in Northumberland that has offices in Ashington, Bedlington and Blyth.

In the month of October, if you are aged 55 or over, the firm will write a simple will without it costing you a penny in the hope that you will consider remembering Barnardo’s, alongside your loved ones, in your will.

The initiative is in its fifth successive year and every gift contributes directly to creating a better future for a vulnerable child in the UK.

QualitySolicitors Lawson & Thompson’s Tim Barker, Partner, said; “We hope that many people visit one of our branches throughout October and get involved with this great initiative.”

Jon Jacques, head of regional relationships at the children’s charity, said; “Since our wonderful partnership with QualitySolicitors began in 2010, more than 3,000 people have written a will that includes a gift to Barnardo’s.

“Given that nearly £1 in every £2 we receive from our generous supporters comes from gifts left in wills, this partnership is central to ensuring that Barnardo’s work continues to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children.”