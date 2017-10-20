Witness appeal following collision in supermarket car park

Police officers dealing with a serious injury collision in the Sainsbury’s car park in Cramlington are appealing for witnesses.

The incident, which took place at 5.15pm on Monday, October 2, involved a Nissan Leaf car and a 38-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy.

The Nissan was parked outside Sainsbury’s when, for reasons yet to be established, it moved forward and collided with the two pedestrians and a stationary vehicle.

The woman and child both suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to the driver of a red coloured Toyota Yaris that left the scene of the collision just before it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumbria Police Motor Patrols on 101 – quoting reference 875 of 02/10/17.