Woman injured in collision on rural road

A woman was flown to hospital with serious pelvic injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a road in Northumberland yesterday afternoon.

The collision between the car and woman in her 40s on foot took place at about 12.10pm on a road between Pegswood and Bothal.

A rapid response paramedic and senior paramedic from the North East Ambulance Service went to the scene and air support was requested.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service helicopter attended and after she was stabilised by the doctor and paramedic team, the woman was flown to the RVI in Newcastle. Her condition on arrival was stable.