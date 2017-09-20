Woman prosecuted after neglecting her dog

An Ashington woman who failed to seek medical attention for her dog which was suffering an ulcerated mass on its abdomen and a chronic eye condition and subsequently had to be put down has been prosecuted.

Magistrates at Bedlington have banned Wendy Beddow, 52, of Maple Street, from keeping any animal for five years and ordered her to pay a total of £386 in compensation and costs.

Beddow admitted causing unnecessary suffering to her overweight Bullmastiff by failing to seek medical attention for an ulcerated 20cm mass on its abdomen and a chronic eye condition.

An animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council’s public health protection unit rescued the dog and took it to a vets in Blyth. The dog’s condition had by then become so bad that the decision was made to euthanise the dog to end its suffering.

A vet’s report that was presented in court stated that the dog, having been left for more than 48 hours in a condition unable to stand or move prior to seeking medical attention, was an act of neglect.

Speaking after the case, Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services at the county council, said: “The protection of animal welfare is an important responsibility of the council and we will bring to justice anyone we find who causes unnecessary suffering to an animal.”