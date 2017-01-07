Work continues to revamp park

Work has started on a project to help improve and regenerate a park.

The project will see improvements to play equipment, paths, trees and shrubs at Dr Pit Park in Bedlington and will continue over the winter and next spring.

Most recently children and young people from Whitley Memorial First School, St Bede’s Primary and St Benet Biscop Academy joined county councillors Alyson Wallace and Val Tyler, town councillor Paul Hedley and Lyn Horton from the youth charity Leading Link to open a new interactive play feature in the park, the SONA Dance Arch.

Coun Wallace allocated £5,126 of her members’ local improvement schemes funding to the SONA Arch.

She said: “I was delighted to be able to help fund the dance arch.

“It’s already capturing the imagination of the local children and will provide a play experience that is unique not only in Bedlington but throughout Northumberland.

“I hope that it will give a lot of pleasure to both local youngsters and also to those visiting from outside the area. ”

Also present at the opening were Jeannie Kielty, from the Banks Mining Community Fund, which generously assisted in funding the project, and Marc Petretti from Jupiter Play who supplied the equipment.

Jeannie said: “The Banks Mining Community Fund is committed to supporting local community projects and we have been really pleased to be able to help in providing the improved play facilities.”

Bedlington East county councillor Val Tyler is also allocating money from her members’ local improvement schemes funding to the regeneration work within the park.

As cabinet member for arts, leisure and culture at Northumberland County Council, Val added: “This new dance arch is a brilliant new attraction for the park – which will allow children to enjoy fun, active play in an outdoor environment.

“I look forward to seeing it very well used.”