Work is completed to improve homes in Blyth

Residents have celebrated the completion of works to improve their homes.

Tolent Construction, based in Gateshead, started work on behalf of Bernicia to 38 flats making up a residential and sheltered housing scheme in Alwinton Court, Blyth.

Work involved installing new kitchens and wet rooms as well as decoration.

To mark the completion of the work, Tolent staff presented the residents with a cheque for £500 to put towards their community fund.

Ian Thompson, project manager for Tolent, said: “The residents of Alwinton Court have been really patient throughout the disruption to their homes and have made it a pleasure to work here.

“They have really looked after the workers during our time here and we wanted to give them a little thank-you.”

The money was raised by the contractors Kevin Dixon Building, K Hewitt & Co, Malones Group, MSB Flooring and Tolent.

Olive Seddon, treasurer and secretary of the residents association, said “Everyone is really pleased with the work that has been carried out.

“It has been a bit of an upheaval for some people but the workers have been great and we are really grateful to them all for the donation.”

Ryan Irving Carr, project coordinator for technical services, said “At Bernicia, we pride ourselves on ensuring that our housing is of the highest quality. Tolent have done a great job delivering our improvement programme to the excellent standard we expect, and have delighted residents with the results.”