Work starts on 192 homes at site

Work is under way on a new residential scheme in the east Cramlington area.

Banks Property’s outline application for its Chapel View scheme, 192 homes on an eight hectare site east of the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, was submitted in 2015. It was approved unanimously by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.

The firm identified Miller Homes as the best partner with which to work on taking the scheme forward and after completing a detailed design for the project, full planning permission was granted by officers this autumn.

It was agreed to deal with issues such as noise mitigation and drainage through the discharge of conditions process.

The development has been re-named as Barley Meadows by Miller Homes and it will range from two to five-bedroom properties.

The show homes will be open for potential buyers to view in late spring 2017, with the first families expected to move into their new homes in early summer.

Michael Shuttleworth, managing director at Banks Property, said: “This is a high quality site that’s close to services and other population centres, and we’re certain there will be strong demand for the type of properties that are now being built.”

Improvements to the wider local community will include affordable housing, a new play area and a new cycle link along the frontage of the site.

More than £200,000 is also being contributed through the project to fund improvements to Moor Farm Roundabout.

Patrick Arkle, operations director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We have worked hard to create a strong development design encompassing 192 new homes and a range of house types and after reaching an agreement with Banks Property, work is progressing well to make this a reality.

“Location is key when selecting land for our developments and this site offers access to convenient transport links and commuting roads, good schools, local amenities and the town centre, which we hope will prove to be desirable to those looking to make the move to a new home in this popular area.”