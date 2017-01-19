Work to start on improving road

Work to improve one of Northumberland’s most congested roads is underway.

The £740,000 comprehensive scheme is aiming to reduce congestion on Cowpen Road, in Blyth.

It will take place across three stages, with the first being the removal of traffic lights from Tynedale Drive and improvement of the traffic lights at Coniston Road.

Starting on Saturday, Tynedale Drive and the right turn off Cowpen Road into Coniston Road will be temporarily closed.

The next day the traffic lights at the Tynedale Drive junction will be switched off and works to the signals at the Coniston Road junction will be carried out, with that end of Coniston Road closed that day.

On Monday, the Tynedale Drive junction will be widened, with the work expected to take around a fortnight.

Resurfacing work will also be carried out on consecutive Sunday evenings from January 29 with main road traffic diverted via the industrial estate.

Future phases will involve widening the north side of Cowpen Road between the Asda roundabout and Maple Crescent.

Finally, there will be new road markings on the A189 roundabout and approaches, and improved road signs.

Local county councillor Susan Davey said: “It’s great that this long-awaited and desperately needed scheme is finally getting underway.

“While there will inevitably be some disruption, as with any roadworks, we will be working to keep this to a minimum.”

“It’s important we bear in mind why this work is being done – to improve safety, reduce congestion and improve journey times for the thousands of people who use this road every day.

“We have always stressed that a key part of the scheme will be careful monitoring of the improvements to ensure traffic is moving better and I’m confident that Cowpen Road will be a safer and a freer flowing road in the future.”