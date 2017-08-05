Workshops for small businesses

A project to provide 10 new self-contained units at Wansbeck Business Park that can be used by small and start-up businesses is now complete.

There has been considerable interest in Ashington Court, with four of the workshops already pre-let.

Once all the units are let, it is estimated that 12 new jobs will be created.

The modern facilities are owned and managed by Arch Commercial and provide a total of 557 sq m of space for bus-inesses – including four 69 sq m units and six 46 sq m units.

The scheme was supported with a grant of £186,934 from the North East Rural Growth Network’s Strategic Economic Infrastructure Fund.

The organisation secured £6million capital investment from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund to support businesses in areas of Northumberland, Durham and Gateshead.

Arch chairman Richard Wearmouth said: “Ashington Court provides many benefits for start-up and small businesses and Arch can offer businesses support with finding new premises and receiving help to progress to medium-sized existing units on the business park once they outgrow the new workshops.

“The units are in an ideal location, with good transport links to both the A189 and also the A1 since the opening of the Morpeth Northern Bypass.”

Businesses interested in locating to the Ashington Court workshops can contact the Arch Commercial team by telephone on 01670 528460 or email commercial@arch-group.co.uk