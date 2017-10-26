World record attempt for good cause

A team of Royal Marines veterans and ex-military personnel plan to break a weightlifting Guinness World Record in aid of forces mental health charity Rock 2 Recovery.

Behind the jaw-dropping task is Colin Kelly, from the team at Lifting The Stress From Mental Health.

Ashington-born Colin is a Royal Marines veteran himself. His experiences in operational theatres led to him suffering from debilitating mental health issues, for which he found little effective support available.

Colin was eventually helped by the Devon-based charity, which provides counselling and other support to ex-forces personnel.

Over 12 hours at Performance Fitness Centre, Carrmere Road, Sunderland, on November 4, 12 men and women will attempt to lift more than 800,000 kg – the equivalent of four Angels of the North.