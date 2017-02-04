Young Rangers are sought for National Park

Conservation-minded youngsters with a passion for nature are being sought to become a ranger.

Northumberland National Park’s successful Young Volunteer Ranger programme, now in its fifth year, is looking for applicants aged 16 to 25 with an interest in a career in the environmental or countryside sectors.

Successful applicants will work alongside National Park staff as part of its Ranger Team, getting involved in the care and management of the Park.

Jane Riddell, Northumberland National Park Ranger, said: “The Volunteer Ranger placement programme is a fantastic opportunity to get hands-on and experience the work of our National Park Rangers and specialist teams.

“It’s designed to give young people a unique learning opportunity where they can gain practical experience and pick up a range of different skills.

“We believe that young people should have the opportunity to explore and enjoy learning by utilising the National Park to deliver education through real-life examples which inform and inspire.

“Everyone who takes part will get a great understanding of protected areas, landscapes, species and the important role of Northumberland National Park in land management and conservation.”

The closing date for applications is noon on Monday, February 6.

For more visit www.northumberlandnationalpark.org.uk/about/jobs-training/youth-volunteering/young-volunteer-placements

Young Volunteer Ranger placements aim to develop on the job skills through a variety of practical tasks including maintenance work on historic buildings and public rights of way to workshop days, biodiversity studies and working with the National Park Authority’s Ecologist, Archaeologist, Farming Team and Access Officer.

Anna Robe, a student at Newcastle University studying Countryside Management took part in the scheme in 2016.

She said: “This placement was a fantastic opportunity for me as it allowed me to gain vital work experience.

“I worked with some amazing people who taught me new skills and knowledge in different aspects of their vision to create a rich, thriving, biodiverse working landscape.”

The spring placements are a ten-day commitment between April and June. The scheme also gives participants the opportunity to achieve their John Muir Explorer Award.