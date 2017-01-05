Youngsters make new pet pals

A Cramlington pet store educated more than 370 children on how to care for pets responsibly last year.

Pets at Home offers free interactive workshops, mainly during school holidays, which help teach children how rewarding pets can be and how to care for them.

After completing the workshops, each child receives a My Pet Pals themed certificate, colouring sheets and stickers to take home.

Store manager Debbie Joicey said: “It’s been a privilege to meet so many local children this year and teach them about the importance of responsible pet ownership, whilst keeping them occupied during their school holidays.

“We’re looking forward to even more junior pet owners or enthusiasts joining us for our free sessions in 2017.”

For details about the next My Pet Pals sessions, visit petsathome.com/workshops