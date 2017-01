Could I thank everyone in our area who helped and supported us with our annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

So far the Ashington Branch has banked £24,182.

This money all goes to help any of our armed forces, past or present, or their dependants, who are in need.

Without this help and support we would be unable to carry on with our vital welfare and benevolent work.

Mr John Simpson

Hon Poppy Appeal Organiser