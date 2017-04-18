AUTISM: Just what is the norm?

As vice chairman of Ambitious about Autism’s Youth Council, I am asking readers to support young people with autism during April’s World Autism Awareness Month to reclaim the word ‘normal’.

People tend to over-use the word ‘normal’. They suggest it’s something that young people with autism aren’t, and somehow not being ‘normal’ is wrong. Young people with autism should be appreciated for who they are.

The youth council has developed a toolkit to help young people, whether they are autistic or not, to describe what their ‘normal’ looks like. We hope this will help them and those closest to them to notice when something changes and make it easier to get help.

You can find the toolkit at www.knowyournormal.co.uk

Jack Welch

Ambitious about Autism