AWARDS: Proud of achievement

What a pleasure it was to see more than 120 people in attendance at the East Bedlington Parish Council annual awards evening, hosted in the refurbished East Bedlington Community Centre.

Congratulations must go to all involved in organising the event.

Those in attendance couldn’t help but be proud to hear the winners’ names announced for the Colin Parker Good Neighbour Award and the Brian Richmond Sporting Achievement Award, who were both long-serving members of Wansbeck District Council and East Bedlington Parish Council.

Worthy winners of these awards were father and son, Keith and Jack Scantlebury respectively.

Winning the Volunteer of the Year award was Stephanie Flynn, who has raised more than £6,000 for Cambois Primary School.

Congratulations must go to the five winning entrants and everyone who took part in the garden competition as their efforts bring such colour to the parish.

I’m sure next year will be even bigger and better.

Coun Alex Wallace

Chairman, East Bedlington Parish Council