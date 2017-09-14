BATTERY: Great show of support

Blyth Battery would like to thank everyone who came along to support the battery during the Heritage Open Days.

Massive thanks to the entertainment crew Anthony Purdy, Colin Bourdiec, Ruby, Megan Allen, James and Beeswing – fab sets guys.

Also thank you to the ladies who baked for us, Sharon, Ann, Linda and Chris, as well as to Tony Hodge, Bill Stanley, Pete the jeep, Mike the hat, Malcolm and Chris for the military vehicles display.

Thanks too to Blyth Battery volunteers, who manned the buildings, made endless cups of tea and coffee, served cake and made people feel welcome.

Special thanks must go to Colin Durward, who fed the troops.

Lindsay Durward

Blyth