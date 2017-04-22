BOWLS: Free tuition for recruits

Alexandra Park Bowling Club, Cramlington, is offering free taster sessions and tuition to first time bowlers during May on Saturday mornings, any time between 10am and noon.

Just come along with flat soled shoes as all the equipment will be provided.

Our club is situated in Southfield Green estate, Cramlington, and signposted along Glenluce Drive to Ganton Avenue, with free parking.

We are a friendly, mixed club and compete in a number of local leagues.

We will be delighted to see you if you are thinking about taking up the sport or as an experienced player.

For more information please call Keith Thompson, club secretary on 01670 714522.

Keith Thompson

Club secretary