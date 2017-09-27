BREXIT: Bill will stop scrutiny

Angels for Europe is closely scrutinising the Brexit process.

It is one of our campaigning objectives, and we follow what is being done in our name by Northumberland’s MPs.

The EU Withdrawal Bill, which was voted through the House of Commons on Monday, September 11, proposes to transfer wholesale EU laws into the UK.

It contains ‘Henry VIII powers’, which enable government ministers to change much of this legislation behind closed doors, without parliamentary scrutiny.

To make matters worse, through the Finance Bill the next day, the government’s plan to ensure a Conservative majority on the Brexit select committee was voted through as well, even though without the help of the DUP it would have been a minority government.

This could mean that any amendments put forward to improve the bill may well be voted down.

We were pleased to see that Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery voted against both these bills.

Unsurprisingly, among the other of Northumberland’s MPs, Conservatives Guy Opperman, of Hexham, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, of Berwick, voted for both of them.

Ronnie Campbell, MP for Blyth Valley, a former coal miner, voted in the same way as Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a former city accountant.

It can’t be often that those two MPs agree.

Lynda McKenna

Peter Fuller

Julia Duggan

Angels4Europe