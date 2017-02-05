BREXIT: Look at the lighter side

Come on Teresa May, please have a chat with Catherine Tate’s ‘Granny’ on television.

Find out what ‘Granny’ thinks of us exiting the EU. You’ll get some good answers, a smile and have a good belly laugh.

It’s what one calls the good British public taking a laugh at itself and buckling down to the reality of shouldering responsibility for its own actions.

It’s a quick foot off the pedal, let some steam escape and help the British public get on with it, and once again have its own sovereignty, warts and all.

Mrs CJ Hovespian

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea