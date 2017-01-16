CADETS: Take up the challenge

Have you made your New Year’s resolution? If not, why not consider taking on a challenge in aid of Sea Cadets?

We are thrilled to have places available for a host of exciting charity challenges. The money you raise could really make a difference as 93p in every £1 that we receive goes directly to our valuable work.

Sea Cadets helps 14,000 ten to 18-year-olds in 400 communities across the UK to develop self-belief and skills for life.

We have sporting challenges, such as the Prudential RideLondon and the Royal Parks Half-Marathon. The Snowdon Triple Challenge is a multi-activity trial. If you would like a trip abroad, look at the Zambezi River Challenge.

If you are interested in any of these challenges and would like to help raise funds, email events@ms-sc.org

Martin Coles

Chief Executive Sea Cadets